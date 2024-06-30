440 Lot Development Planned For Highway 29 Near Cedar Tree Lane

A new residential development is planned for Highway 29 between Cedar Tree Lane and Neal Road, west of Highway 29 in Cantonment.

A development proposal submitted by a Pensacola engineering firm with a total of 440 lots on 131 acres to be constructed in three phases.

If approved, plans call for construction to begin in the fall of 2024 on the first phase with 130 lots on 40.5 acres, a second phase to begin the spring of 2025 with 96 lots on 40.2 acres and a third phase started in the summer of 2025 with 214 lots of 50.4 acres. Each phase is estimated to take about one year for completion of construction.

The final application went before the Escambia County Development Review committee last week. The master plan was tabled for the county to meet with the engineers to discuss a few remaining issues, according to the county.

NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.