Ribbon Cutting Next Week For New Boat Ramp On Perdido Bay

The ribbon will be cut next week on Escambia County’s first large public access to Perdido Bay.

The new 40-acre Perdido Bay Boat Ramp facility is located on Heron Bayou and includes a two-lane boat ramp, 62 parking spaces for vehicles with trailers, 22 parking spaces for vehicles without trailers, and a stormwater treatment facility. In addition, a new channel measuring at 2,260 feet long by 40 feet wide and a depth of 5 feet has been dredged from the launching facility to Perdido Bay. Additional passive recreational opportunities include a landing area along the Perdido paddling trail with two campsites and 11 acres of wetlands placed into conservation.

“I am excited for all the citizens on Escambia’s west side to have such a fantastic community amenity,” Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said. “We have all worked very hard for a long time to bring this project to fruition, and I can’t wait to cut the ribbon on this and open it up next week for the boaters of our county.”

In 2013, the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners funded the acquisition of the Perdido Boat Ramp property for $1.24 million through Local Option Sales Tax III. Project design was paid through a grant from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Vessel Registration Fees. Construction was funded through U.S. Treasury RESTORE Direct Component funds, American Rescue Plan Act funds and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Natural Resource Damage Assessment Coastal Protection Fund.

A ribbon cutting will be held Tuesday, June 18, at 11 a.m. at 10808 Lillian Highway.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.