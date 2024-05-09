Wahoos Get Education Day Win Over Birmingham Barons

written by Bill Vilona

When Cody Morissette was growing up in New Hampshire, some of his favorite memories were the school day field trips to take in a professional baseball game.

He was thrilled to watch two players for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who are now among the biggest stars in Major League Baseball.

“It was the best trip ever,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Blue Wahoos second baseman dazzled in his own way to create some special memories for area kids.

Morissette followed a leadoff double with a steal of third base, then stole home, to ignite a 2-run rally in the sixth inning that helped the Blue Wahoos to a 5-1 win against the Birmingham Barons, thus delighting a crowd of 4,063 in a matinee Education Day game filled with thousands of area school children at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

“We don’t play many 11 a.m. games, so it’s a tough game for us to wake up for, but once we get out there… I remember being those kids,” Morissette said. “I’m happy to have all those kids in the stands.

“We all go out there and try to give them our best energy. Trying to give them a good show during the day. They take time out of their school day to come watch us play and hopefully we can inspire a few kids to want to do what we do one day.”

There were about 2,300 kids from 25 schools represented from five counties, including Baldwin County in Alabama, attending the second of two Education Days.

The first one on April 24 also resulted in a win that day against the Biloxi Shuckers.

They watched the Blue Wahoos (16-13) take an immediate lead on Joe Mack’s sacrifice fly in the first inning to score leadoff batter Jakob Marsee, who reached on the first of his four walks in the game.

After missing chances in the second and third innings, stranding seven runners during a three inning span, the Blue Wahoos provided a textbook way to manufacture runs. They took a 2-1 lead on Jacob Berry’s RBI single to score Paul McIntosh, who reached on an error and advanced on Nathan Martorella’s single.

That was part of another impact game from Martorella, who joined the Blue Wahoos with Marsee on Tuesday following the Luis Arraez trade between the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres.

Marsee scored on a balk after Martorella’s single moved him to third. Martorella then drove in the fifth run on an eighth-inning single.

That was plenty enough production for the Blue Wahoos pitching staff, which has carried this team to its first-place position. Starter Luis Palacios allowed just three hits in five innings against the Barons (20-8). Three relievers, Adam Laskey, Anderson Pilar and Raffi Vizcaíno followed with scoreless relief, issuing just one walk and yielding three hits.

“This team we’re playing, we know they’re a good team, so we know we have to scrap across runs whenever we can,” Morissette said. “Especially (Wednesday), the pitchers were throwing it well, so we had to find a way to get a run across.

“Being able to hit a double (in the sixth), I wanted to make it easier for the guy behind me. I was able to get a good jump at second and take third.”

And then his steal of home was the second of his Blue Wahoos career and the seventh steal of home in franchise history. Marsee was on first base when the Blue Wahoos pulled off the double steal. Barons reliever Garrett Schoenle tried to pick off Marsee, who beat the throw as Morissette took off.

“We actually ran that same play last year in Mississippi when I stole home,” Morissette said. “And Smoke (manager Kevin Randel) said, ‘Start creeping (down the third base line) and as soon as (the reliever) picks over to first, take home and it was able to get my arm in on the slide.”

The third game of the homestand, matching the two first place teams in the Southern League, will revert back to a night game at 6:05 p.m. Thursday and with a unique twist. Former Blue Wahoos pitcher Jake Eder, a star lefthander from the 2021 season, will now be the opposing pitcher to face his former organization. Eder is 0-1 with a 5.18 ERA and will go against the Blue Wahoos’ Valente Bellozo.

GAME NOTABLES

— The Blue Wahoos’ Jessica Voigt, a group sales trainee, performed the National Anthem for the third time this season and received a loud ovation that included a salute from Blue Wahoos manager Kevin Randel.

— The schools attending this game were as far east as Bonifay and west to Bay Minette. In addition, the Bayview Senior Center had 27 of its residents attending the game and those fans sat right behind home plate and stayed through the hot weather to see the final out recorded.

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Birmingham Barons vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Thursday, 6:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium