Sunny Skies Set To Continue Into The Weekend

May 22, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Tonight: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

