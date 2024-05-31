Sunny, Near 90 Today; Rain Likely For Saturday
May 31, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
