Sunny And Hot This Weekend, Slight Chance Of Monday Shower

May 25, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Memorial Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

