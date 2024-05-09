Northview, Tate, Jay Softball In Regional Tournament Action Tonight

The Northview, Tate and Jay softball teams will be action in regional play tonight.

Region 1-6A Softball

The Tate Lady Aggies received an at-large bid to the regional quarterfinals. As the No. 7 seed, the Aggies (15-11) will travel to Oviedo, Florida, just northeast of Orlando, to face the Hagerty Huskies (21-5) at 7 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday. Meanwhile, back in the Panhandle, the No. 1 seed and district champion Pace Patriots (23-2) will host the No. 8 Oviedo Lions (12-12) from Oviedo, Florida.

Region 1-1A Softball

No 1. seed Northview (21-4) will host the No. 4 Freeport Bulldogs (16-8) at 6 p.m. Thursday in Bratt. District champions and No. 2 seed Jay (14-9) will host the Holmes County Blue Devils (14-13), at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winners will advance to the regional finals on May 14 at the higher seed.

Pictured: Northview and Jay district championship action May 2 at Central High in Allentown. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.