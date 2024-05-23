NorthEscambia.com Readers Credited With Solving Burglary

The arrest of a Cantonment man in connection with the theft of over $800 worth of outdoor items from a local small business was credited to NorthEscambia.com readers.

As we reported yesterday, Kyle Aaron Walden, 34, was arrested Tuesday for grand theft and burglary, both felony charges. His bond was set at $5,000, but he has an outstanding warrant from Santa Rosa County, according to jail records.

The theft occurred about 7 a.m. May 16 at Antiques Marketplace at 10100 Pensacola Boulevard, just south of 10 Mile Road. Surveillance images shows the man taking items from outside the business and placing them into the backseat of a small car.

NorthEscambia.com published a report about the burglary with surveillance images on May 17. That story lead to a Crime Stoppers tip that led the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to Walden.

The arrest report (pictured below) states:

“This incident was reported as a news story on NorthEscambia.com. The news article had a picture from the surveillance camera of the suspect loading items into a gray four door vehicle. I received a Crime Stopper tip stating the guy involved with the incident was Kyle Walden. Through investigative techniques I was able to locate the tag of the vehicle used during the incident. Florida tag 35BVHV, was which was on a gray Honda and registered to a Frances Kiker-Walden.

“I then went to OP/Kiker-Walden’s address and spoke with her. I asked if she knew S/Kyle Walden and she stated he is her son. I showed the news article to OP/Kiker-Walden from North Escambia.com and she stated “that’s my son Kyle and my car”. OP/Kiker-Walden stated S/Walden has had her Honda since December of 2023. OP/Kiker-Walden stated she has tried several times to get the vehicle back from him, but he has refused to do so. OP/Kiker-Walden stated S/Kyle hangs around unfavorable people.”

Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.