Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Sunday And Monday

June 16, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Juneteenth: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

