New Safety Lighting Installed At Highway 29, Highway 196 Intersection

New safety lighting was installed Thursday at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 196 in Molino, the site of 66 traffic crashes in the past decade.

Of the 66 wrecks, three were fatal and three more left individuals with incapacitating injuries.. FHP said alcohol contributed to three of the wrecks.

Following a serious crash Tuesday that injured two people, Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry told NorthEscambia.com that he was coordinating the installation of additional lighting with Florida Power & Light. The lights were previously set to be installed in July but were fast-tracked to Thursday.

On January 26 of this year, 17-year-old Tate High School student Bradley Ellertson died when a semi-truck and a Kia Soul collided at the intersection. FHP said the driver of the Kia Soul, a 16-year-old female from Pensacola, was traveling eastbound on Highway 196 when she ran the stop sign at Highway 29 and collided with the oncoming semi-truck.

Overall control of safety measures at the intersection falls with the Florida Department of Transportation due to Highway 29. However, Highway 196 is a county road.

Barry said the January crash that killed Ellertson prompted him and the county to ask FDOT to evaluate the intersection for any safety improvements, including any need for a traffic light. He said previous state studies have shown a traffic light was not appropriate.

In the meantime, Barry said the county will install flashing LED lights on the Highway 196 stop signs to improve driver attention.

Pictured: New street lighting was installed Thursday at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 196 in Molino. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.