Arrest Made In Caught On Camera Theft From Local Small Business

A Cantonment man has been arrested in connection with the theft of over $800 worth of outdoor items from a local small business.

Kyle Aaron Walden, 34, was arrested Tuesday for grand theft and burglary, both felony charges. His bond was set at $5,000, but he has an outstanding warrant from Santa Rosa County, according to jail records.

The theft occurred about 7 a.m. May 16 at Antiques Marketplace at 10100 Pensacola Boulevard, just south of 10 Mile Road. Surveillance images shows the man taking items from outside the business and placing them into the backseat of a small green car.

Walden’s arrest came just four days after surveillance images were posted on NorthEscambia.com.

Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.