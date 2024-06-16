Escambia Schools Pre-K, Kindergarten, New Student Registration Underway

Escambia County Public Schools began pre-K, kindergarten and new student registration for the 2024-2025 school year on April 1, 2024, with a preferred registration deadline of June 30th, 2024.

All families are encouraged to register early for the upcoming school year. Students currently attending one of the public schools in Escambia County and those that participated in Controlled Open Enrollment do not need to register, as they are currently assigned a school for the 2024-2025 school year.

Families wishing to register at their residentially-zoned school can go directly to that school for registration. Families wishing to take advantage of School Choice should go to the Office of Enrollment Services at the J.E. Hall Center on Texar Drive for approval before registering.

For additional information, please visit the district website, call the Enrollment Services Office at (850) 469-5580, or reach out directly to your neighborhood school.