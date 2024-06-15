Gomez, Cunningham, Lewis Elected By Default, No One Else Qualifies For Century Mayor, Council

June 15, 2024

Century’s mayor and two council members will keep their seats for another four years after no one else qualified to run for the offices.

Luis Gomez, Jr. will remain mayor, while Dynette Lewis (seat 1) and Henry Cunningham (seat 2) were the only candidates to qualify for the offices by Friday’s deadline. With no other candidates, they were elected by default, and the races will not appear on the 2024 ballot.

The salary for mayor is $10,131.96 annually, and the annual salary is $3,714.96 for the council seats.

The four-year terms for the mayor and both council seats will begin on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Gomez was appointed interim mayor after the resignation of Ben Boutwell, and Cunningham was appointed on an interim basis to the council seat vacated by Gomez. Both won the seats by default in 2023 when no one else ran in 2023. Lewis, who currently serves as council president, was elected in 2020 after defeating Ann Brooks.

Pictured top: Luis Gomez, Jr. (left) and Henry Cunningham. Pictured inset: Dynette Lewis. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

