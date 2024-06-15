The 2024 Ballot Is Set. Here’s Who Is Running, and Who Has Already Won.

June 15, 2024

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons was reelected Friday after no challenger qualified to oppose him.

Escambia County Property Appraiser Chris Jones chose not to run again. Deputy Property Appraiser Gary “Bubba” Peters, a Republican, earned the seat as the candidate to qualify by Friday.

No one qualified to run against incumbent Republican Pam Childers for Clerk of the Court. Republican Tax Collector Scott Luncsford has not challengers and was automatically reelected.

Republican Robert Bender, running for the first time after being appointed Escambia County Supervisor of Elections, will face Republican challenger Bruce Childers.

Ashlee Hofberger, Buck Mitchell and Walker Wilson qualified as Republicans to seek the District 4 Escambia County Commission seat that has been vacant since Bender’s appointment by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the elections post. The Republican winner will face Democrat Ron Helms in November.

Republican District 1 Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh will face Republican challengers Jesse Casey and Steven Stroberger. Tyler Aulger and Justin Smith qualified as write-in candidates.

In Escambia Commission District 5, incumbent Republican Steven Barry drew one challenger — NPS candidate Joshua Roberson. Three other candidates that pre-qualified did not finalize their qualifications — James HIlburn, Rafael Lopez and John Taylor, jr.

Longtime incumbent District 5 Escambia County School Board member Bill Slayton did not seek reelection. Thomas Harrell, Joshua Matthew Luther and Jim “Andy” Taylor all qualified to run.

Here is the complete list of Escambia County candidates:

Florida 1st Congressional District

  • Matt Gaetz – Republican
  • Aaron Dimmock – Republican
  • Gay Valimont – Democrat

Florida Senate District 1

  • Don Gaetz – Republican
  • Lisa Newell – Democrat

Florida House District 1

  • Michelle Salzman – Republican
  • Franscine Mathis – Democrat

Florida House District 2

  1. Alex Andrade – Republican
  2. Kim Kline – No Party Affiliation
  3. Haley Morrissette – Democrat

Escambia County Sheriff

  • Chip Simmons – Republican

Escambia County Clerk of the Court

  • Pam Childers – Republican

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

  • Robert Bender – Republican
  • Bruce Childers – Republican

Escambia County Tax Collector

  • Scott Lunsford – Republican

Escambia County Property Appraiser

  • Gary “Bubba” Peters – Republican

Escambia County Commission District 1

  • Tyler Aulger – Write in
  • Jeff Bergosh – Republican
  • Jesse Casey – Republican
  • Justin Smith – Write in
  • Steven Stroberger – Republican

Escambia County Commission District 3

  • Lumon May – Democrat

Escambia County Commission District 4

  • Ron Helms – Democrat
  • Ashlee Hofberger – Republican
  • Charles B. Mitchell – Republican
  • Walker Wilson – Republican

Escambia County Commission District 5

  • Steven Barry – Republican
  • Joshua Roberson – No Party Affiliation

ECUA District 1

  • Vicki Campbell – Republican
  • James Faxlanger – Republican

ECUA District 3

  • Chase Anderson “Andy” Romagnano – Democrat
  • Larry D. Williams – Democrat

ECUA District 5

  • Kevin Stephens – Republican

Escambia County School Board District 4 (Non-partisan)

  • Carissa Bergosh
  • Richard Anthony Holzknecht
  • Earle McAuley
  • Brian Ranelli

Escambia County School Board District 5 (Non-Partisan)

  • Thomas Harrell
  • Joshua Matthew Luther
  • Jim “Andy” Taylor

Pensacola City Council District 1 (Non-Partisan)

  • Jennifer Brahier
  • Edward “Phil” Nickinson IV

Pensacola City Council District 3 (Non-Partisan)

  • Casey Jones

Pensacola City Council District 5

  • Toni Broughton
  • Jenori Burroughs

Pensacola City Council District 7

  • Delarian Wiggins

Century Mayor

  • Luis Gomez Jr.

Century Town Council Seat 1

  • Dynette Lewis

Century Town Council Seat 2

  • Henry L. Cunningham

Escambia Soil and Water Conservation District Group 2

  • Johnnie Odom

Escambia Soil and Water Conservation District Group 4

  • Norman Jeffrey DeWeese
  • Travis Tharp

County Court Judge, Group 4

  • Kristina Lightel

County Court Judge, Group 5

  • Kerra Smith

Santa Rosa Island Authority

  • Thomas Campanella
  • Jeremy Johnson

