The 2024 Ballot Is Set. Here’s Who Is Running, and Who Has Already Won.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons was reelected Friday after no challenger qualified to oppose him.

Escambia County Property Appraiser Chris Jones chose not to run again. Deputy Property Appraiser Gary “Bubba” Peters, a Republican, earned the seat as the candidate to qualify by Friday.

No one qualified to run against incumbent Republican Pam Childers for Clerk of the Court. Republican Tax Collector Scott Luncsford has not challengers and was automatically reelected.

Republican Robert Bender, running for the first time after being appointed Escambia County Supervisor of Elections, will face Republican challenger Bruce Childers.

Ashlee Hofberger, Buck Mitchell and Walker Wilson qualified as Republicans to seek the District 4 Escambia County Commission seat that has been vacant since Bender’s appointment by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the elections post. The Republican winner will face Democrat Ron Helms in November.

Republican District 1 Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh will face Republican challengers Jesse Casey and Steven Stroberger. Tyler Aulger and Justin Smith qualified as write-in candidates.

In Escambia Commission District 5, incumbent Republican Steven Barry drew one challenger — NPS candidate Joshua Roberson. Three other candidates that pre-qualified did not finalize their qualifications — James HIlburn, Rafael Lopez and John Taylor, jr.

Longtime incumbent District 5 Escambia County School Board member Bill Slayton did not seek reelection. Thomas Harrell, Joshua Matthew Luther and Jim “Andy” Taylor all qualified to run.

Here is the complete list of Escambia County candidates:

Florida 1st Congressional District Matt Gaetz – Republican

Aaron Dimmock – Republican

Gay Valimont – Democrat Florida Senate District 1 Don Gaetz – Republican

Lisa Newell – Democrat Florida House District 1 Michelle Salzman – Republican

Franscine Mathis – Democrat Florida House District 2 Alex Andrade – Republican Kim Kline – No Party Affiliation Haley Morrissette – Democrat Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons – Republican

Escambia County Clerk of the Court

Pam Childers – Republican

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Robert Bender – Republican

Bruce Childers – Republican Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford – Republican Escambia County Property Appraiser Gary “Bubba” Peters – Republican Escambia County Commission District 1 Tyler Aulger – Write in

Jeff Bergosh – Republican

Jesse Casey – Republican

Justin Smith – Write in

Steven Stroberger – Republican Escambia County Commission District 3 Lumon May – Democrat Escambia County Commission District 4 Ron Helms – Democrat

Ashlee Hofberger – Republican

Charles B. Mitchell – Republican

Walker Wilson – Republican Escambia County Commission District 5 Steven Barry – Republican

Joshua Roberson – No Party Affiliation ECUA District 1 Vicki Campbell – Republican

James Faxlanger – Republican ECUA District 3 Chase Anderson “Andy” Romagnano – Democrat

Larry D. Williams – Democrat

ECUA District 5

Kevin Stephens – Republican