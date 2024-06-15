The 2024 Ballot Is Set. Here’s Who Is Running, and Who Has Already Won.
June 15, 2024
Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons was reelected Friday after no challenger qualified to oppose him.
Escambia County Property Appraiser Chris Jones chose not to run again. Deputy Property Appraiser Gary “Bubba” Peters, a Republican, earned the seat as the candidate to qualify by Friday.
No one qualified to run against incumbent Republican Pam Childers for Clerk of the Court. Republican Tax Collector Scott Luncsford has not challengers and was automatically reelected.
Republican Robert Bender, running for the first time after being appointed Escambia County Supervisor of Elections, will face Republican challenger Bruce Childers.
Ashlee Hofberger, Buck Mitchell and Walker Wilson qualified as Republicans to seek the District 4 Escambia County Commission seat that has been vacant since Bender’s appointment by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the elections post. The Republican winner will face Democrat Ron Helms in November.
Republican District 1 Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh will face Republican challengers Jesse Casey and Steven Stroberger. Tyler Aulger and Justin Smith qualified as write-in candidates.
In Escambia Commission District 5, incumbent Republican Steven Barry drew one challenger — NPS candidate Joshua Roberson. Three other candidates that pre-qualified did not finalize their qualifications — James HIlburn, Rafael Lopez and John Taylor, jr.
Longtime incumbent District 5 Escambia County School Board member Bill Slayton did not seek reelection. Thomas Harrell, Joshua Matthew Luther and Jim “Andy” Taylor all qualified to run.
Here is the complete list of Escambia County candidates:
Florida 1st Congressional District
- Matt Gaetz – Republican
- Aaron Dimmock – Republican
- Gay Valimont – Democrat
Florida Senate District 1
- Don Gaetz – Republican
- Lisa Newell – Democrat
Florida House District 1
- Michelle Salzman – Republican
- Franscine Mathis – Democrat
Florida House District 2
- Alex Andrade – Republican
- Kim Kline – No Party Affiliation
- Haley Morrissette – Democrat
Escambia County Sheriff
- Chip Simmons – Republican
Escambia County Clerk of the Court
- Pam Childers – Republican
Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
- Robert Bender – Republican
- Bruce Childers – Republican
Escambia County Tax Collector
- Scott Lunsford – Republican
Escambia County Property Appraiser
- Gary “Bubba” Peters – Republican
Escambia County Commission District 1
- Tyler Aulger – Write in
- Jeff Bergosh – Republican
- Jesse Casey – Republican
- Justin Smith – Write in
- Steven Stroberger – Republican
Escambia County Commission District 3
- Lumon May – Democrat
Escambia County Commission District 4
- Ron Helms – Democrat
- Ashlee Hofberger – Republican
- Charles B. Mitchell – Republican
- Walker Wilson – Republican
Escambia County Commission District 5
- Steven Barry – Republican
- Joshua Roberson – No Party Affiliation
ECUA District 1
- Vicki Campbell – Republican
- James Faxlanger – Republican
ECUA District 3
- Chase Anderson “Andy” Romagnano – Democrat
- Larry D. Williams – Democrat
ECUA District 5
- Kevin Stephens – Republican
Escambia County School Board District 4 (Non-partisan)
- Carissa Bergosh
- Richard Anthony Holzknecht
- Earle McAuley
- Brian Ranelli
Escambia County School Board District 5 (Non-Partisan)
- Thomas Harrell
- Joshua Matthew Luther
- Jim “Andy” Taylor
Pensacola City Council District 1 (Non-Partisan)
- Jennifer Brahier
- Edward “Phil” Nickinson IV
Pensacola City Council District 3 (Non-Partisan)
- Casey Jones
Pensacola City Council District 5
- Toni Broughton
- Jenori Burroughs
Pensacola City Council District 7
- Delarian Wiggins
Century Mayor
- Luis Gomez Jr.
Century Town Council Seat 1
- Dynette Lewis
Century Town Council Seat 2
- Henry L. Cunningham
Escambia Soil and Water Conservation District Group 2
- Johnnie Odom
Escambia Soil and Water Conservation District Group 4
- Norman Jeffrey DeWeese
- Travis Tharp
County Court Judge, Group 4
- Kristina Lightel
County Court Judge, Group 5
- Kerra Smith
Santa Rosa Island Authority
- Thomas Campanella
- Jeremy Johnson
