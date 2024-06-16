Work Continues On Sci-Fi Show Filmed Last Year In Molino, Including Jimmy’s Grill

Just over a year ago we reported on a new sci-fi thriller filmed in Molino and Pensacola that may be coming to a big screen, or a streaming platform, soon.

“Serus” was filmed at Panhandle Alarm & Telephone on Industrial Boulevard, Jimmy’s Grill in Molino and a machine shop on Fairground Road in Molino.

“Following consultation from a Hollywood executive, we’ve fully developed the full first season and have a roadmap for seasons two and three. So, a full three season arc is complete. Also, based on that consultation, we’ve expanded the pilot for a full hour TV slot, and we have scheduled upcoming pitches to film studios,” coproducer Alton James told NorthEscambia.com recently.

For more photos, click or tap here.

In Serus, “two retirement-ready clandestine agents are ordered to find the entity responsible for an ambush on their colleagues. Their colleagues attempted to secure tech that enables stealing all global natural resources, so the agents must lead an operation back to the ambush site.”

The first season, or the trilogy, of a film series, follows black ops assets tasked with discovering who is responsible for the loss of a squadron. After the enemy tracks a survivor back to their base, they learn that the enemies are not part of any government or enemy group. But seismic technologies hang in the balance, and humanity’s global survival is at stake.

The first season, or the trilogy, of a film series, follows black ops assets tasked with discovering who is responsible for the loss of a squadron. After the enemy tracks a survivor back to their base, they learn that the enemies are not part of any government or enemy group. But seismic technologies hang in the balance, and humanity’s global survival is at stake.

Serus is written, created, and coproduced by Pensacola native Brad Blanchard and James, owner of a metro Detroit production company.

The idea for Serus arose from a conversation between Blanchard and James, both passionate about the prepper world and storytelling. Together, they saw the opportunity to produce a meaningful story of human unity.

“We just work well together,” James said while filming scenes inside Jimmy’s Grill with Blanchard. The movie is being filmed in 3D and Dolby Atmos sound using two iPhones.

“Once it’s done, we will shop it around, and we will be back for local screenings,” James said.

Pictured: Scenes for “Serus” are filmed at Jimmy’s Grill in Molino in 2023. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.