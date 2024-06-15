FHP Releases Details: Teen Charged After Highway 196, Highway 29 Crash

The Florida Highway Patrol has released their results of their investigation into a traffic crash Tuesday evening near Molino.

Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol released details of the crash near the intersection of Highway 196 and Highway 29.

FHP said in a 17-year-old male in a 2002 Honda sedan was traveling east on Highway 196 at a high rate of speed when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 29. His car continued across Highway 29 a struck a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by a 50-year-old man on Highway 196 that was waiting to make a left turn into a Dollar General parking lot.

The Honda sedan came to a stop after striking a street sign at the corner of Highway 196 and Country Squire Drive. The pickup overturned and came to rest on its side just off the roadway.

Family members tell us the driver of the pickup and his 33-year-old female passenger are recovering and appear to be fine. An update on the teen’s condition was not available.

The 17-year-old was charged with reckless driving and cited for running a stop sign.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.