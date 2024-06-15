Escambia Man Gets Second Life Sentence After Second Murder Conviction

June 15, 2024

A 25-year old Escambia County man already serving a life sentence for murder received another life sentence this week after being convicted of a second murder.

A jury convicted Ellis Miguel Clark of first degree murder for the shooting death of Andrew Howard in 2020. He was immediately sentenced to life in prison.

The new life sentence will be served consecutively to another life sentence for the June 2023 murder of 20-year-old Marcus Atienza on Rawls Avenue in Ensley.

About 11 p.m. on December 27, Clark attempted to rob Howard, 24, at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Northwoods Apartments off 9th Avenue. Howard fought with Clark, sustaining numerous non-fatal injuries.

When Howard managed to break free Clark and began to run away toward his nearby apartment, Clark fired two shots at him with a handgun. One shot grazed Howard’s left hip. The other shot struck Andrew Howard in his back, causing a perforating wound which passed through his heart. Howard passed away on the outside patio of his apartment.

The evidence at trial established that Clark had conspired with co-defendant Nicholas Wells to rob Howard of a substantial amount of cash. Additionally, the evidence proved that after the homicide, Clark burned his vehicle in an effort to destroy evidence. He also reported to law enforcement that his vehicle had been stolen. The burned vehicle was located by a county worker the day after the homicide.

