Northview High FFA Chapter, Alumni Earn Numerous Awards And Honors At FFA State Convention

June 16, 2024

The Northview High School FFA chapter and alumni brought home numerous awards and honors from the 96th Annual Florida FFA State Convention & Expo in Orlando

The accolades included:

  • 1st Place Outstanding Alumni Chapter Award
  • Top 3 Finalist for Outstanding Young Alumni Member – Stephanie Solari
  • Recognition for 2023 National Outstanding Alumni Chapter Award
  • 2nd Place Chapter Advocacy Award
  • Named one of Florida’s Finest Chapters
  • Premier Chapter
  • Five State Degree Recipients – Jayden Franklin, Judson Lee, Cody Pugh, Tyler Riggs, and Skylar Williams
  • One American Degree Candidate – James Gruenwald
  • 3rd Place Horse Evaluation Team
  • Convention Talent Performer – Hunter Manning
  • Area 1 State Vice Presidential Candidate – Tyler Riggs
  • Sponsor Brandon Korichak’s graduation from the FDACS Agricultural Educators Leadership Program

