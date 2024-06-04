Northview High FFA Chapter, Alumni Earn Numerous Awards And Honors At FFA State Convention

The Northview High School FFA chapter and alumni brought home numerous awards and honors from the 96th Annual Florida FFA State Convention & Expo in Orlando

The accolades included:

1st Place Outstanding Alumni Chapter Award

Top 3 Finalist for Outstanding Young Alumni Member – Stephanie Solari

Recognition for 2023 National Outstanding Alumni Chapter Award

2nd Place Chapter Advocacy Award

Named one of Florida’s Finest Chapters

Premier Chapter

Five State Degree Recipients – Jayden Franklin, Judson Lee, Cody Pugh, Tyler Riggs, and Skylar Williams

One American Degree Candidate – James Gruenwald

3rd Place Horse Evaluation Team

Convention Talent Performer – Hunter Manning

Area 1 State Vice Presidential Candidate – Tyler Riggs

Sponsor Brandon Korichak’s graduation from the FDACS Agricultural Educators Leadership Program

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.