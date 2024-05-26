Mostly Sunny Sunday, Slight Chance Of Showers And Storms Monday
May 26, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia forecast:
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Memorial Day: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.
