Mostly Sunny Sunday, Slight Chance Of Showers And Storms Monday

May 26, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Memorial Day: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.

