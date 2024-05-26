Memorial Day Closures, Trash Schedule

Escambia County:

In observance of Memorial Day, the following Escambia County offices will be closed Monday, May 27:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller

Escambia County Extension Office

Waste Services Administration

Escambia County Area Transit Administration and Customer Service

Escambia County Exceptions:

The Perdido Landfill will be open Monday, May 27.

ECAT will operate limited service on Monday, May 27, with regular service resuming Tuesday, May 28: Route 59X: The last bus will depart NATTC at 6:50 p.m. Route 64 Beach Jumper: The last bus will depart NAS Pensacola at 7 p.m. Pensacola Beach Trolleys: The Pensacola Beach Trolleys will run until midnight.



ECAT:

ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday, May 27, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. However, all residential and commercial sanitation collections for ECUA customers will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual. Customers may contact ECUA Customer Service at 476-0480 for more information.

Town of Century:

Town of Century offices will be closed Monday, May 27.