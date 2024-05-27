Memorial Day: Chance Of Strong Storms

Happy Memorial Day!

Here is your official NorthEscambia.com forecast:

Memorial Day: Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.