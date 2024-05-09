Firefighters Attend Grain Bin Rescue Course

Escambia County Fire Rescue took part in a grain bin rescue course Wednesday.

The Jay Fire Department hosted the Farm Bureau Insurance specialized rescue class.

The classroom was followed by hands-on practice with a grain bin prop, used to show how quickly someone can become trapped. The course also demonstrated the best practices to ensure safe removal for first responders and the victims.

Escambia County has a regional Urban Search and Rescue Team that provides this type of specialized response for our residents, visitors, and neighbors.

Pictured: Escambia County Fire Rescue attended a grain bin rescue course hosted by the Jay Fire Department. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.