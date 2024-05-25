Escambia Man Guilty Of Murdering Roommate Before Staging Her Drowning

An Escambia County man has been convicted of killing his a woman before staging the scene to make it appear she drowned in a small water feature in a yard.

James Edwards Hicks, 62, was found guilty by an Escambia County jury of second degree murder.

The jury found that, on August 12th, 2022, James Hicks killed his roommate, 65-year-old Terri Jo Williams, and then staged a scene to make it appear as if she had drowned herself in a small garden pond in the front yard. During the death investigation, Hicks stated that his roommate had been emotional and depressed for weeks, and that he thought she committed suicide.

The jury was presented with evidence from the scene, death investigation, neighbors and family members, and the medical examiner who determined the victim’s death was the result of homicide.

Following the verdict, Judge Nobles revoked James Hicks’ bond and he was remanded into custody to await sentencing. A sentencing date has not been set at this time. Hicks faces the possibility of a life sentence.