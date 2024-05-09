Escambia (FL) Delays School Start By One Hour Friday; Santa Rosa Two Hours

Escambia County (FL) Public Schools are delaying school start times by one hour on Friday due to possible severe weather. Santa Rosa County Schools are delaying start times by two hours.

Parents should plan to have Escambia students at bus stops one hour later than normal or make plans to drop their children off at schools one hour later than normal. All scheduled before-school activities are canceled.

All employees should plan to adjust their schedules accordingly and arrive at their work locations one hour later than their usual start time.

Lunch service will not be affected. Additionally, schools will dismiss at their normal times.

Note: Jay High School will move Algebra 1 and Geometry testing to Monday.