Cantonment Woman Accused Of Merchandise Return Fraud

May 8, 2024

A Cantonment woman is facing charged after two alleged merchandise return fraud incidents at Walmart.

Kandis Sheree Thomas, 64, was charged with misdemeanor petit theft and felony organized scheme to defraud. She was released on a $2,800 bond.

A loss prevention associate at the Walmart on Pensacola Boulevard told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that on May 1 Thomas made a $327.38 purchase. She returned to the store a second time, selected the same items, went to customer service, and returned the unpurchased items for $327.38, according to an arrest report.

Thomas returned to the store on May 2, and used a receipt from a previous purchase to make a $50.46 return, the report continued.

As the loss prevention associate and the deputy spoke, Thomas provided $50 to the associate for repayment of the May 2 return, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas made numerous statements of guilt and made multiple apologies; the deputy noted in the arrest report.

She was charged with felony organized scheme to defraud “due to the systematic and ongoing course of conduct”, according to ECSO.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 