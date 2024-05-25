Blue Wahoos’ Tough Luck At Plate Continues In 2-1 Loss To Smokies

written by Bill Vilona

For a split-second, the capacity crowd Friday at Blue Wahoos Stadium was instantly energized as leadoff batter Joe Mack connected on a ninth-inning pitch with a resonating crack.

Alas, his laser drive smacked right into the glove of Tennessee Smokies right fielder Cole Roederer as the stadium groaned.

Nothing more typified the Blue Wahoos’ night at the plate, as the Tennessee Smokies took a 2-1 victory and extended the home team’s recent trend of offensive struggles.

Four Smokies pitchers held the Blue Wahoos to three hits in a loss that knocked Pensacola into second place in the Southern League division standings. It was the sixth time in the last 10 games the Blue Wahoos were held to two or less runs.

The only inning when the Blue Wahoos had two runners on base happened in the seventh. That’s when the 5,038 at the ballpark on Giveaway Friday became most excited.

Cody Morissette sliced a pitch down the left field line. The ball, however, bounced over the wall for a ground-rule double that scored Mack, but thwarted Zach Zubia from scoring the tying run while rounding third base.

Reliever Cam Sanders then struck out Harrison Spohn to end the inning. The Blue Wahoos went down in the order in the eighth and ninth innings.

Blue Wahoos starter Evan Fitterer overcame a rocky first three innings to deliver another quality start. His only blemish happened in the third inning when the Smokies’ Kevin Alcantara and Luis Verdugo connected on back-to-back doubles. The latter was a bouncer that hugged the third-base line.

Fitterer absorbed the loss after working six innings, allowing six hits with four strikeouts. The Blue Wahoos bullpen arms of Lincoln Henzman and Raffi Vizcaíno tossed three shoutout innings, allowing just one hit.

The win enabled the Smokies (25-18) to take a 3-1 lead in the series that now shifts to

