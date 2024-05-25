AAA: Record-Setting 2.5 Million Floridians Will Travel For Memorial Day Weekend

Floridians are forecast to travel in record numbers for this year’s Memorial Day weekend. AAA forecasts more than 2.5 million Floridians will journey 50 miles or more. That’s 126,500 more holiday travelers than the previous high, which was set last year.

Nationally, AAA projects the second highest traveled Memorial Day on record. Nearly 43.8 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more during the holiday travel period*. That’s 1.7 million more travelers than last year (4% increase), yet slightly behind 2005’s record of 44 million.

“Memorial Day will be the start to a very busy summer of travel,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “American travelers are forecast to surpass pre-pandemic levels, making this the busiest Memorial Day holiday weekend in nearly two decades. The main driver of the projection is strong consumer interest in traveling both domestically and abroad. Interest in traveling internationally is at the highest level in recent years.”

Road Travel

Road trips are expected to set a record in Florida and nationwide, with nearly 1.5 million more Americans on the road than last year. AAA projects nearly 38.4 million Americans will drive to their destination. That’s the largest automobile travel volume for this holiday since AAA began tracking in 2000. The national number of auto travelers this year is up 4% compared to last year and 1.9% higher than in 2019.

“Traveling by car is appealing for many people because of the convenience and flexibility it provides,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, that holiday road trip may cost more at the gas pump this year.”

During last year’s holiday weekend, Florida gas prices averaged $3.41 per gallon.

“Drivers should expect continued volatility at the pump as the summer driving season ramps up,” Jenkins continued. “The wildcard remains the cost of oil. And unlike last year, there are now two wars – in the Middle East and Ukraine – which have the ability to roil the oil market at any time.”

Air Travel

Airports are bracing for a spike in travelers. AAA expects 3.51 million Americans to travel by air this holiday weekend, an increase of 4.8% over last year and a 9% jump compared to 2019. This will be the most crowded Memorial Day weekend at airports since 2005, when 3.64 million Americans flew for the holiday, as the travel industry finally rebounded post 9/11.

Airfares are more expensive than last year. According to AAA booking data, the average price for a round trip domestic flight will cost $778. That’s 2% more than last year’s holiday weekend. International flights are 4% more expensive – averaging $1485 for a roundtrip ticket. Several factors play into how much travelers pay for airfare, including destination, number of stops, and fare class. For example, passengers who book nonstop flights with seat selection and carry-on bags included will likely pay more than those who select basic economy with a layover.

Other Modes of Transportation (Bus, Train, Cruise, etc.)

Nearly two million people are forecast to travel by other modes of transportation, including buses, cruises, and trains. AAA projects 1.9 million people will take these other modes of transportation, an increase of 5.6% compared to last year. “This category took the biggest hit during the pandemic,” Haas said. “Now – five years later – we’re back to 2019 numbers. Leading the charge is the resurgence in both ocean and river cruising, which came back extremely strong and continues to gain popularity. With ships of all sizes being introduced each year, there is constantly something new and exciting to explore for both first time and repeat cruise enthusiasts.”

Hotel and Rental Car Prices

Domestic hotel prices are less expensive than last year. In reviewing all hotel bookings with AAA, domestic hotels are 5% cheaper this Memorial Day weekend compared to last. The total average cost per stay (which can be multiple nights) is $500. International hotels are about the same as last year. The average cost per stay is $660.

Domestic car rentals are 17% cheaper this Memorial Day weekend compared to last. The average total cost for a rental (which is typically for a few days) is $439. International car rentals are 16% cheaper this Memorial Day weekend compared to last. Average total cost for a rental (which is typically for a few days) is $617.