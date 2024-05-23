Sunny, Upper 80s Into The Weekend

May 23, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 