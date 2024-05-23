Sunny, Upper 80s Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.