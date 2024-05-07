$7 Million In ARPA Projects Approved For Devine Farm, West Roberts Roads

The Escambia County Commission recently approved $11.25 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Projects, including $7 million for two District 5 stormwater projects in North Escambia.

The approval included $4 million for the replacement of the Devine Farms Road Bridge over an unnamed branch between South County Road 97 and I-10. Escambia County Engineering plans to replace the bridge to meet current and future needs and realign Devine Farms Road east of the bridge within the existing right of way.

A total of $3 million was approved for West Roberts Road from Highway 29 westward to Sutton Place. to improve drainage, which is anticipated to reduce flooding in surrounding neighborhoods, and safety improvements to the roadway. The intent is to widen the West Roberts Road from Highway 29 to Pine Forest Road to two 12-foot travel lanes with 5-foot shoulders. The drainage system will be realigned to accommodate the wider roadway and upgraded to current standards within the current right-of-way.

Other projects included $2 million for Oakfield/Belle Meade Pond and stormwater, $1.15 for Deerfield Drive drainage upgrades, $850,000 for Olive Road improvements and $250,000 to demolish an old county building at 2251 North Palafox Street.

Pictured; West Roberts Road on Wednesday afternoon. NorthEscamba.com photos, click to enlarge.