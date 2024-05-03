Scattered Storms Possible Tuesday Afternoon; Dry For Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Today: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.