Scattered Storms Possible Tuesday Afternoon; Dry For Wednesday

May 14, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Today: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 