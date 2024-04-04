Volunteer Firefighter Attacked By Dog After Responding To Reported RV Crash; Driver Arrested

An Escambia County volunteer firefighter was attacked by a dog after responding to a reported vehicle crash with a trapped occupant Wednesday afternoon in Bratt, and the driver of the vehicle was arrested.

The Walnut Hill and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue were dispatched about 3:45 p.m. to the reported recreational vehicle crash on North Highway 99 near Hanks Road. The first firefighter to arrive was a Walnut Hill volunteer in his personal vehicle. He reportedly arrived to find the driver standing outside the vehicle with two leashed dogs. As the firefighter walked toward the RV, one of the dogs attacked him.

The dog was shot by and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy that was already one scene. The dog died a short time later.

The firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his arm and was transported by Escambia County EMS to Atmore Community Hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the RV, later identified as 47-year-old Robert Timothy Long, age 47 of Pace, allegedly shoved or resisted a law enforcement officer on scene after Escambia County Animal Control arrived to remove the second, surviving dog.

Witnesses said Long was tased before being arrested.

Long was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday night on charges of resisting an officer without violence, felony intimidating or hindering law enforcement duties, and misdemeanor “dog owner reckless disregard”, according to jail records. His bond was set at $3,150.

Individuals reported that the RV had been in the ditch for several hours, since at least 2 p.m. Reports indicated that someone reported it as a traffic accident with a trapped occupant about 3:45 p.m. There was a female occupant in the RV when first responders arrived that was unable to exit the RV due to its angle in the ditch and a pre-existing medical condition, but she was not “trapped”.

The southbound RV apparently left the roadway near Ashcraft Road and continued in the ditch for about one-quarter of a mile before coming to rest after striking a culvert.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol are continuing their investigation.

