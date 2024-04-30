UWF Announces 2024 Football Schedule

UWF head football coach Kaleb Nobles has announced the program’s 2024 schedule which includes a program-high six home games and four road contests.

UWF will face four teams that participated in the 2023 postseason and six that won at least five games, in addition to a 7-game Gulf South Conference slate.

“We are excited for a great 2024 season that we know will bring great competition both in the Gulf South Conference & out of conference,” Nobles said. “We are excited about each opponent on the schedule & look forward to being at our best in 2024.”

UWF will open the school’s eighth season of play at home against McKendree on Thursday, Sept. 5. Following a 35-3 UWF win in Lebanon, Illinois last season, the Bearcats ended the year with five victories and played in the America’s Crossroads Bowl.

After a week off, the Argonauts will welcome West Alabama to Pensacola for the GSC opener on September 21. The teams have split all eight meetings and the Argos have won three of the last four.

UWF will travel to Allendale, Michigan to face national power Grand Valley State on September 28. This will be the first meeting between the programs.

UWF will entertain the GSC’s two Mississippi schools in back-to-back weeks at home, facing Mississippi College on October 5 and Delta State for Homecoming on October 12. Both contests will kick off at 4 p.m.

The Argonauts will make the 825-mile trip to eastern North Carolina to face Chowan on October 19. It will be the fourth meeting with the Hawks and the first in Murfreesboro since 2016.

UWF will play host to former GSC foe Shorter on October 26 before traveling to Due West, South Carolina to face GSC affiliate member Erskine for the first time ever. The November 2 contest will be the fourth in the Palmetto State in program history.

North Greenville will make its third trip to Northwest Florida in five seasons on November 9 for Salute to Service/Senior Day. The regular season will conclude a week later at Valdosta State, as the Argos play their fourth game in the Eastern Time Zone.

UWF is 64-25 all-time with five NCAA postseason appearances in seven seasons. The Argos have reached the national semifinals three times and the national championship twice, winning the title in 2019. Since 2019, UWF’s 42 victories rank fifth among all Division 2 programs.