U.S. Marshals Track Down Wanted Atmore Fugitive

A fugitive from Atmore has been tracked down by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Marshals located and arrested 22-year-old Isaiah Finney on several active felony warrants stemming from incidents in Atmore during September and November of 2023.

The Atmore Police Department develop Finney as their suspect for shooting at an occupied vehicle before fleeing. APD said they recovered firearms from his vehicle along with other evidence.

“Finney is also a suspect in other recent shootings that are current investigations and are awaiting the results of ballistic testing to determine if any charges are forthcoming,” Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center on outstanding warrants for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, certain persons forbidden to possess firearms, attempting to elude a police officer, and possession of marijuana second degree. An additional new charge of possession of a firearm by a violent felon was added at the time of his arrest.

Finney was held without bond.