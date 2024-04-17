Third Time In A Month: Boil Water Notice Issued For Portion of Chemstrand Road And Area

For the third time in less than a month, ECUA has issued a precautionary boil water notice for a portion of Chemstrand Road and the surrounding area due a broken six-inch water main.

This is the same area as previous boil water notices issued March 21, and April 1.

Precautionary Boil Water Notices are issued as a part of the standard protocol following any loss of water pressure, whether as a result of planned maintenance activities or unscheduled repairs.

Specifically, the boil water notice includes:

Chemstrand Rd. (Address Range: 8702 – 9131)

Camden Rd. (Address Range: ​106-310)

Topeka Rd. (Address Range: ​207-301)

Kaylyn Rd. (Address Range: ​211-293)

Lost Oak Dr.

Beland Rd.

Kokomo Rd.

Bellington Rd.

Arcadia Rd.

Barker St.

Fula Dr.

Crum Ave.

Danestar Dr.

Sabrina Dr.

Residents located in the specified boil water notice area are advised to boil water for one minute at a rolling boil or to use eight drops of regular unscented household bleach per gallon of water, for water to be used for drinking or cooking purposes. Two independent bacteriological samples have been initiated and the advisory will be lifted as soon as possible. This process routinely takes 48 hours, and the notice will be rescinded at that time.

ECUA crews have completed the repairs and flushed out the lines. Residents within the area and nearby are advised that there is a possibility of discolored water as a result of the utility work, and to flush their home’s plumbing by running their taps for a few minutes. If problems persist, customers are asked to contact ECUA Customer Service at (850) 476-0480 for assistance.