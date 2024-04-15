These Are The Road Construction Spots To Watch This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Drivers will encounter shoulder closures on I-10 near Exit 10 beginning Friday, April 12 as crews perform clearing and grubbing work. In addition, the speed limit on I-10 has been reduced to 50 mph and will remain lowered through 2030. I-10 at the Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews perform construction activities: Alternating lane closures on I-10, Sunday, April 14 through Thursday, April 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Nine Mile Road, Thursday, April 18 from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Traffic on I-10 is shifted to the outside and will be in place until spring 2025. Traffic on Nine Mile Road has shifted to the inside and will be in place until summer 2024.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the spring as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts: The left turn lane from Pace Boulevard to Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signs are in place to direct drivers traveling on Palafox Street to Pace Boulevard. The left turn lane from Palafox Street northbound to Pace Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue is permanently closed. Signs are in place to direct drivers traveling northbound on U.S. 29 destined for Massachusetts Avenue or Pace Boulevard.

Scenic Highway (U.S. 90) from north of I-10 to Davis Highway – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, April 14 through Thursday, April 18 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews mill and pave the roadway. Flaggers will be present to safely guide drivers through the work zone.

Santa Rosa County:

I-10 westbound at Blackwater River Resurfacing Project – Beginning 8 p.m. Monday, April 15 drivers will encounter an I-10 westbound outside lane closure, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (Exit 28) to the east end of the Blackwater River Bridge. The I-10 westbound outside lane will reopen to traffic by 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 17. The I-10 westbound inside lane will remain open. Additionally, drivers may encounter intermittent I-10 westbound lane closures, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (Exit 28) to the east end of the Blackwater River Bridge Wednesday, April 17 through Thursday, April 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. These lane closures are required for bridge end slab replacement.

Motorists will encounter median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. S.R. 89 Resurfacing from north of S.R. 87 to C.R. 178 – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R. 87 and C.R. 178, Monday, April 15 through Friday, April 19 as crews perform paving and earthwork operations.

Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R. 87 and C.R. 178, Monday, April 15 through Friday, April 19 as crews perform paving and earthwork operations. S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Hickory Hammock Road (C.R. 184) to Technology Avenue – Drivers may experience intermittent single-lane closures on S.R. 87, between Hickory Hammock Road and Technology Avenue, Monday, April 15 through Thursday, April 18, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for construction activities.

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street - Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, April 14 through Thursday, April 18 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform roadway widening and sidewalk reconstruction work.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

