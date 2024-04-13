Sunny Skies, Near 80 For the Weekend

April 13, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

