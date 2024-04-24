Sunny, Lowers 80s For Wednesday

April 24, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

