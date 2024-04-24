Sunny, Lowers 80s For Wednesday
April 24, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Comments