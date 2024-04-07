Sunny And 70s for Sunday; Partly Sunny For Eclipse Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 73. Windy, with a southeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a south wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Pictured: Saturday’s sunset in Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.