Mostly Sunny About 80 For Sunday

April 28, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

