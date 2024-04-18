McDavid Woman Charged With Methamphetamine, Cocaine and Fentanyl Possession

April 18, 2024

A McDavid woman is facing felony drug charges related to methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted 38-year-old Valene Alaine Walker in a vehicle parked after hours at the Century Food Mart in the 7900 block of North Century Boulevard. A deputy that approached the vehicle recognized Walker as having an outstanding warrant to appear on another felony charge.

She was taken into custody and placed in the male deputy’s patrol vehicle. In response to questioning, she told the deputy that she might have “ice” inside her bra, according to an arrest report. Due to no available female deputy in the area, she was transported to the Escambia County Jail where she was searched by a female officer.

Small plastic bags containing methamphetamine and cocaine were found in her bra, the report states, and a small piece of folded paper contained three fentanyl tablets.

Walker was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance. She remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond Thursday morning.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 