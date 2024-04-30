Schedule Changes For Tate Softball, Baseball Playoff Games

April 30, 2024

Tate vs. Milton in District 1-6A softball has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 1 at Milton High School.

Tate vs. Gulf Breeze in District 1-6A baseball was rescheduled for 4 p.m. at Pace High School.

The schedule changes were due to weather and field conditions.

In other local action, Northview will host the Central Jaguars in District 1-1A baseball at 7 p.m., and the Northview Lady Chiefs will face Paxton at Central High School at 7 p.m.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 