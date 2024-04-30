Schedule Changes For Tate Softball, Baseball Playoff Games

Tate vs. Milton in District 1-6A softball has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 1 at Milton High School.

Tate vs. Gulf Breeze in District 1-6A baseball was rescheduled for 4 p.m. at Pace High School.

The schedule changes were due to weather and field conditions.

In other local action, Northview will host the Central Jaguars in District 1-1A baseball at 7 p.m., and the Northview Lady Chiefs will face Paxton at Central High School at 7 p.m.