‘Armed And Dangerous’ – Century Felon Remained On The Run Following Manhunt

April 30, 2024

A felony suspect authorities called “armed and dangerous” remained on the run following a manhunt Monday in Century.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Christopher George Pace has an outstanding felony warrants for arson, trespassing with property damage and resisting arrest without violence.

Dozens of law enforcement officers spent hours attempting unsuccessfully to track down Pace in a heavily wooded area on the west side of Century.

The search perimeter was mostly along and centered on West Highway 4 in the area of Pleasant Hill Road. Law enforcement was seen maintaining the perimeter for hours between Lake Stone to the west and Industrial Boulevard to the north and west (map below, click to enlarge).

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by agencies including the Florida Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement, Florida Fish, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and K-9 units from the Century Correctional Institution. ECSO also had K-9 units and a drone involved in the search.

Pate’s prior convictions in Escambia County include first degree petit theft, burglary, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on Pace’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge. Suspect Christopher George Pace is pictured in a 2021 mugshot from a previous arrest.

