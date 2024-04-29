Sheriff: Triple Murder Was A ‘Targeted Ambush’; Victims Identified

As the investigation continues, the sheriff is calling Saturday morning’s triple murder early Sunday morning in Escambia County a “targeted ambush”.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Saturday morning that it appears there two shooters who fired at close range into a parted convertible Mustang at an “adult birthday party” near West Jackson Square at 65th Avenue and Jackson Street about 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Simons identified the victims as:

Markeese Turner, 26

Michael Carstarphen, 28

Trashawn Powers, 23

Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and the third was pronounced deceased a short time later.

“This is a terrible tragedy that we are investigating as a targeted ambush,” Simmons said.

The sheriff said the shooters parked nearby, walking through a yard, approached the Mustang, and fired multiple rounds.

“This was not random, this was not a drive by,” Simmons said. “This was a shooting that took place at close range and it was clearly was targeted.”

He said the shooting may have been retaliation for a previous incident.

As of Monday, no suspects had been developed.

All available ECSO investigators have been called in and the real-time crime center has been activated. Investigators are also asking anyone who attended the party to review any videos or photos and provide any useful information to ECSO investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Photos WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.