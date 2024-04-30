Jury Finds Cantonment Woman Not Guilty Of Impersonating A Police Officer

An Escambia County jury recently found a Cantonment woman not guilty of impersonating a police officer.

In July 2023, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement brought a felony charge of falsely impersonating a police officer against Bobbie Lei Sales, then 35.

FDLE agents began their investigation in May 2023 after receiving information that Sales identified herself as an FDLE agent. FDLE said their investigation showed that Sales visited a victim’s home and presented a silver badge while wearing a firearm. FDLE alleged she told the victim that he was under investigation and said she would be back in a couple of weeks to search his home.

FDLE also accused Sales of identifying herself as working for FDLE while having her vehicle repaired at a local dealership.

An Escambia County jury deliberated just 20 minutes before returning the not guilty verdict.