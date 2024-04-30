Becoming Mostly Sunny Tuesday, High Around 82

April 30, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers likely early. Becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation early is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

