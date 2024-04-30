Northview Chiefs Open 1A Districts With 17-2 Win Over Laurel Hill (With Gallery)

With 14 runs in the third inning, the No. 4 seed Northview Chiefs opened the District 1-1A playoffs with a big 17-2 quarterfinal win over the No 5 Laurel Hoboes Monday night in Bratt.

Jayden White earned the win for the Northview Chiefs in a mercy rule shortened four innings. He gave up two hits and two runs, staking out four and walking one.

At the plate, Northview’s Grayden Sheffield drove in four runs on three hits. Jase Portwood and Jackson Bridges had two hits each, while Dane King and Brady Smith, both added a hit.

In district semifinal action on Tuesday, No. 1 Central will take on Northview about 7 p.m. following a 4 p.m. game between No. 2 Jay and No. 3 Baker. The winners will face off on Thursday for the district championship.

NorthEscamia.com photos, click to enlarge.