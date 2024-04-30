Northview Chiefs Open 1A Districts With 17-2 Win Over Laurel Hill (With Gallery)

April 30, 2024

With 14 runs in the third inning, the No. 4 seed Northview Chiefs opened the District 1-1A playoffs with a big 17-2 quarterfinal win over the No 5 Laurel Hoboes Monday night in Bratt.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Jayden White earned the win for the Northview Chiefs in a mercy rule shortened four innings. He gave up two hits and two runs, staking out four and walking one.

At the plate, Northview’s Grayden Sheffield drove in four runs on three hits. Jase Portwood and Jackson Bridges had two hits each, while Dane King and Brady Smith, both added a hit.

In district semifinal action on Tuesday, No. 1 Central will take on Northview about 7 p.m. following a 4 p.m. game between No. 2 Jay and No. 3 Baker. The winners will face off on Thursday for the district championship.

NorthEscamia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 