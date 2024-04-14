Great Sunny Weather Continues, High Around 80

April 14, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

