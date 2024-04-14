Great Sunny Weather Continues, High Around 80
April 14, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Comments