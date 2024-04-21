Good Chance Of Sunday Rain

April 21, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 47. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

