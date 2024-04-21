Good Chance Of Sunday Rain
April 21, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 47. North wind around 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
