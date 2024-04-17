Godwin and Hernandez Named EREC Scholarship Winners

Maggie Rose Godwin and Anna Marie Hernandez have been named as the winners of Escambia River Electric Cooperative’s 2024 Herman D. Johnson Scholarship Awards.

Godwin (pictured left) is a senior at Northview High School.

Hernandez is a senior at Central School.

Godwin and Hernandez will receive $1,000 each for four years providing they continue to meet the scholarship criteria. The scholarships will be formally presented at the EREC annual meeting on April 27 at Ernest Ward Middle School.

In the past, capital credits issued by EREC that were unclaimed had to be turned over to the state. But state legislation now allows such funds to be deposited into a qualified, educational charity fund. The EREC membership voted to use these funds in the form of scholarships.

