Flood Warnings For Escambia River And Perdido River

April 11, 2024

There are flood warnings in effect for both the Escambia River and the Perdido River.

Escambia River

A flood warning is in effect for the Escambia River near Century until further notice.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday evening and continue rising to a crest of 18.5 feet by early Saturday morning. Flood stage is 17.0 feet. At 19 feet, low lying pastures will flood forcing cattle to be moved to higher ground.

Flood Warning – Perdido River

Minor flooding is forecast through Saturday morning for the Perdido River near Barrineau Park.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage to to a crest of 16.9 feet Thursday evening and will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.  Flood stage is 13.0 feet. At 17.6 feet, water reaches the first floor of Adventures Perdido River office building.

